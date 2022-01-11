-
Berrien County Health Department Acting Health Officer Courtney Davis has resigned, saying in a statement that she can “no longer effectively do her job”…
Elkhart Police Department lieutenant Carl Conway submitted his resignation Wednesday, one week before a scheduled disciplinary hearing to remove him from…
The St. Joseph County Democratic Party announced Monday that Party Chair Mark Torma has resigned after less than four months on the job. According to a…
State Sen. Jim Merritt (R-Indianapolis) announced Monday he is retiring after 30 years in the legislature. He said he will step down on Nov. 4.Merritt’s…
Today the Chair of St. Joseph Co. Democrats, Joseph F. Canarecci, resigned.The resignation takes effect immediately. Canarecci said he is, "employed in an…
The Indiana Senate is losing one of its leaders.Sen. Randy Head (R-Logansport) announced Monday he will step down in August.Head says he’s leaving to…
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats is to resign in days, after a two-year tenure marked by President Donald…