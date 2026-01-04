Leaders from Indiana react to Venezuela operation

Leaders from Indiana reacted to the U.S. military operation in Venezuela , in posts on the social media platform X on Saturday.

Senator Jim Banks said President Nicolás Maduro “turned Venezuela into a narco-state,” – adding, “Let this be a warning to every narcoterrorist in the Western Hemisphere.”

Governor Mike Braun said , “Indiana families have paid too high a price for the deadly drugs pushed by criminal regimes, and we stand with President Trump in holding them accountable.”

Senator Todd Young, though, said , “We still need more answers, especially to questions regarding the next steps in Venezuela’s transition.” He said he’s eager to work with the Trump administration.

U.S. Representative Rudy Yakym thanked President Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for, in his words, “holding narco-terrorist and drug trafficker Nicolás Maduro accountable.” Yakym called Saturday’s strikes “a decisive operation to protect Americans and uphold justice.”

In Michigan, U.S. Representative Tim Walberg used similar language . He added, “We all know people who have been victims of Maduro’s drug trafficking operation, and today marks a turn toward a brighter future for America and will serve as a strong deterrent against international criminal actors seeking to harm American citizens.”

Former South Bend mayor and U.S. transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg was more critical . He called Saturday’s operation an “old and obvious pattern” of an unpopular president losing grip on power at home launching a war for regime change abroad. Buttigieg added, “The American people don’t want to ‘run’ a foreign country while our leaders fail to improve life in this one.”