Susan Anderson

After joining WVPE in April 2021 Susan was appointed to the position of development director upon the retirement of Tom Labuzienski. "I learned much working for Tom and look forward to building on his legacy." She has over 20-years of marketing advertising experience in electronic media and digital as well as implementing marketing plans using billboards, radio, TV, and cable.

If you would like to know more about Development and Underwriting with WVPE, email Susan at sanderson@wvpe.org.