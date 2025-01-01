Mike Waterhouse

Mike joined WVPE in January of 2025. Born and raised in South Bend, Indiana he has spent the last 13 years working around the Michiana area at other radio broadcasting companies mainly behind the scenes. When he's not in the office you can usually find Mike at home blaring music from his office, yelling obscenities over the internet at strangers on his trusty Xbox or simply enjoying his time at home with his lovely fiancee Tracy and their little zoo of 4 cats and 2 dogs.