Olivia Sipocz is a lifelong Michiana resident. She graduated from Purdue in 2016 majoring in Computer Information Technology, and is remotely studying Library Science and Archiving at IUPUI as a grad student. She hopes to combine her loves of computer programming, historic preservation, and radio broadcasting in the future. She produces chiptune music and plays guitar in her spare time, and is an avid enjoyer of the local music scene.