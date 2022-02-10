© 2022 WVPE
Summer Murphy

A Goshen native, but a resident of Mishawaka for the past 8 years, Summer Murphy is a mom to a great 4 year-old and enjoys crafting anything and everything with her Cricut. She is a technical writer at an aerospace firm where she translates Engineering speak into layman’s terms on the daily. Summer does not correct post grammar on Facebook, but would really like to bust out her red pen more often than not.