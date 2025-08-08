South Bend council to vote Monday on police video fees

After postponing a vote at their last meeting following two hours of public comments, the South Bend Common Council Monday night will again consider a bill to create new fees for police dash and body cam videos.

The bill would create new $50 hourly fees that would be capped at $150 for a video that takes at least three hours to redact confidential information. The city attorney says staff are spending too much time on the redacting, and they hope substantial fees will prompt people to submit more specific requests for the videos, which are public records under the law.

But the bill’s opponents say the fees, while allowable under a 2016 state law, would be unaffordable for many people who interact most with police. Council member Oliver Davis has spoken against the bill for that reason.

After council members debated it some more during a committee meeting Wednesday, Davis says his opposition was affirmed when, like in the two prior public comment opportunities, no one from the public spoke in favor.

”That should be a red flag. That should be an alarm. I think we, as a council, need to take time to really listen to our citizens.”

Davis says the city attorney or police department should pay for the processing costs rather than individuals.

“If they need extra people let’s put it in the budget, the city budget, which is starting next week anyway. And lets move on and not penalize the rest of the people for the actions of some attorneys and some businesses who are working on behalf of their clients and need these files."

As Committee of the Whole chair, Council Member Troy Warner will decide whether to allow more public comment before Monday night’s vote. Warner on Friday said he still wasn’t sure on that.