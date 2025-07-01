© 2025 WVPE
Council members, mayor worry about west side without Kroger

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published July 1, 2025 at 4:27 PM EDT
A week after Kroger announced it was closing its Western Avenue store in South Bend, City Hall was still reeling.

The store is in Council Member Sheila Niezgodski’s council district and she issued a statement Friday expressing her worry about losing it after it operated there for decades.

On Tuesday all other council members except Troy Warner joined her in issuing another statement expressing their concern.

Their statement said, “For many, especially seniors and families without transportation, this location was within walking distance or a short bus ride. Its loss will have a tremendous impact.”

They also thanked the local butchers, bakers and grocers who continue to invest in the city’s west side, and they encouraged residents to support those businesses during the transition.

Allison Zeithammer, Mayor James Mueller’s spokeswoman, said the administration is working to schedule a meeting to learn about future plans for the building and to see if the city can somehow help find a new user.

The company has said the store, along with the Johnson Street store in Elkhart, will close next month but that could happen sooner depending on how fast shelves clear.
