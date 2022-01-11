-
South Bend officials and community leaders held a press conference Wednesday calling for an end to gun violence after three people were shot and killed in…
Back in August, the South Bend Common Council passed a resolution to explore an updated comprehensive plan for the city’s west side. Community leaders…
Created in August 2020 as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Motels4Now program provides low-barrier shelter for the chronically homeless in the…
Residents and advocates are calling for a new comprehensive plan that would focus specifically on South Bend’s west side. At the Aug. 23 Common Council…
The city of South Bend hopes to help homeowners on the west side, by increasing the amount of funds available for home rehabs, as well as new builds…
A new community center opened Tuesday on South Bend’s West Side to focus on needs in the neighborhood. Christin Kloski has been working with West Side…
South Bend’s West Side has been seeing more new faces lately, due in part to local community advocacy and the city’s efforts to redevelop the area’s…