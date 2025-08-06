© 2025 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Neighboring stores already feeling revenue hit from Kroger closure

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published August 6, 2025 at 5:11 PM EDT
The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 700 says Kroger plans to close this store in South Bend at 4526 W. Western Ave. in early August.
Provided
The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 700 says Kroger plans to close this store in South Bend at 4526 W. Western Ave. in early August.

Just two weeks after Kroger closed its Western Avenue store in South Bend, neighboring businesses say they’re already hurting from the drop in foot traffic. The area’s city council representative has called a meeting to hear from the businesses.

Kroger closed the store July 22, two weeks earlier than it first announced. The company said it was one of 60 stores nationally it was shuttering because they were underperforming. But west side residents say the store was a star in their eyes.

“We need fresh fruit, fresh produce, you know," says South Bend Common Council member Ophelia Gooden-Rodgers. "Right now, hey, you’ve got to go way down to Martin’s to buy an apple, and everybody can’t afford to go to Martin’s. Because we have seniors, we have handicapped, we have low-income.”

The store sits in Gooden-Rodgers' 2nd council district. Grocery stores typically act as anchors for adjacent businesses, and she says they’re already reporting “noticeable declines in revenue.”

Gooden-Rodgers has called a public meeting for residents and the businesses Aug. 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the MLK Dream Center. She hopes a new grocery store will occupy the Kroger building.

Allison Zeithammer, spokeswoman for Mayor James Mueller, said the city has requested a meeting with Kroger to learn their plans for the building because the company still owns it.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team KrogerWest SideSouth BendOphelia Gooden-RodgersFoodfood deserts
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
See stories by Jeff Parrott