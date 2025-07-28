© 2025 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

South Bend council tables police video fees bill after debate

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published July 28, 2025 at 11:18 PM EDT

After two hours of debate, the South Bend Common Council Monday night tabled a bill that would let the city charge the public new fees for police dash and body cam videos.

The bill would create new $50 hourly fees that would be capped at $150 for a video that takes at least three hours to redact confidential information.

City Attorney Jenna Throw said city legal staff spend about 18 hours a week processing the video requests.

City corporation counsel Sandra Kennedy said her staff is “under water” from all the time it takes.

“We’re not cheating anybody," Kennedy said. "We’re just trying to get people to, instead of asking for any and all videos of a certain event, to try to tell us, what you would like to see.”

But Council member Oliver Davis, a critic of the bill so far, said the city administration should have asked the council to fund more staff to process the videos, rather than charging people who likely can’t afford the fees.

The council voted 9-0 to table the bill until their next meeting Aug. 11. Sometime before then Council Member Sheila Niezgodski said she’ll call a special meeting of the Personnel & Finance and Residential Neighborhoods committees to further debate the bill.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Oliver Davispublic recordsSouth Bend Police Departmentbody camerasSouth Bend Common Council
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
See stories by Jeff Parrott