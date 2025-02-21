Davis defends staying in seat and plans to file complaints Monday

South Bend Common Council member Oliver Davis on Friday further defended his refusal to give up his seat at a committee meeting Thursday, and says he’ll file complaints against two council members and the council attorney.

At a press conference in the County-City Building lobby, Davis further described the tense situation at the meeting. Rules Committee Chair Rachel Tomas-Morgan stood over him closely for nearly two minutes, demanding he sit in the audience rather than in his usual council seat because he’s not a committee member.

Before that, council attorney Bob Palmer had asked a South Bend police officer who was working security for the meeting to force Davis to move. The officer declined.

Council President Canneth Lee Friday issued a statement defending Tomas-Morgan and how the meeting was conducted.

But Davis on Friday said he plans Monday to file complaints with the Rules Committee against Tomas-Morgan, Palmer, and another council member for something he says they said to him after the meeting. WVPE is not publishing that council member’s alleged remarks because of their inflammatory nature without giving them a chance to respond.

Davis said Tomas-Morgan had tried having closed door Rules Committee meetings, as city ordinance allows, but they decided to have a public meeting Thursday on guidance from Indiana’s Public Access Counselor.

"Since it became public I have a right to sit in my seat," Davis said. "I do not have a right to comment. I do not have a right to vote, which I did not do. I didn't even get my nametag out there, but I have a right."

Tomas-Morgan and Palmer have declined WVPE’s interview requests.