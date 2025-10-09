South Bend officials tout drop in gun-related incidents but cases involving children drawing concern

The number of gun-related incidents in South Bend is down from last year, but recent cases involving children are drawing concern. Police and city leaders gave a quarterly public safety update Thursday.

Overall, there were 449 incidents of gun violence from January to September, down from 508 during the same period last year. There were five criminal shooting deaths, matching the 2024 number.

Mayor James Mueller said the “bounce-back” that often comes after a dip in homicides, so far, hasn’t happened. “When you combine these two years, we’re seeing very positive and encouraging trends,” Mueller said.

But shootings have still been attracting attention, including one over the weekend that left a four-year-old injured. Detective Bureau Captain Kayla Miller said investigators have determined that the girl wasn’t hit by gunfire directly, although the case remains a high priority.

“There were shots fired. She was there. As a result of those shots being fired, we have a four-year-old who was injured,” Miller explained.

Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski urged families to make sure children aren’t hiding guns, especially after firearms were reportedly recovered from teenagers in Eddy Street Commons. Still, he denied he’s specifically blaming parents for crimes.

"I have grown kids, and I’m still in their business," Ruszkowski added. "I know where they are. I know what they’re doing. Is that a 100-percent guarantee that that’s exactly what’s happening? No. But if I’m in their business, I’m looking through their backpacks, I’m checking in their rooms, I’m checking in their vehicles, absolutely. If I can do it, anybody can."

Ruszkowski also denied that resources are being taken away from other parts of the city and redirected to Eddy Street Commons. He said many officers are being hired directly by local businesses to do additional security work.