South Bend officer sentenced after pleading guilty to domestic battery, resisting law enforcement

A South Bend police officer has been sentenced, after pleading guilty to domestic battery in the presence of a child and resisting law enforcement. Emanuel Garcia was accused of assaulting his girlfriend in front of her children at his home, back in February.

As part of the plea agreement, charges of criminal confinement, criminal mischief and interference with reporting of a crime were dismissed – along with other domestic battery and resisting law enforcement charges. A charge of invasion of privacy for violating a protective order was also dismissed, according to court records.

The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office says Garcia will serve 18 months of probation.

For now, he remains relieved of his police duties without pay. His future with the department could be considered by the South Bend Police Merit Board on October 7, unless it chooses to call a special meeting before then.