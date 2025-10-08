© 2025 WVPE
South Bend officer fired after pleading guilty to domestic battery, resisting law enforcement

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Michael Gallenberger
Published October 8, 2025 at 12:39 PM EDT
Emanuel Garcia
St. Joseph County Jail
Emanuel Garcia

A South Bend police officer who recently pleaded guilty to domestic battery in the presence of a child and resisting law enforcement has officially been fired. Emanuel Garcia was accused of assaulting his girlfriend in front of her children at his home, back in February.

On Tuesday, the South Bend Police Merit Board voted to terminate Garcia’s employment. In a letter to board members, Chief Scott Ruszkowski said Garcia’s conviction on those specific counts means he’s no longer eligible to serve as a police officer in Indiana.

Garcia had been relieved of his police duties without pay since March.
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger has been a weekend announcer and newscaster at WVPE since 2021. His radio career has included stints at WKVI-Knox, WYMR-Culver and WVUR-Valparaiso.
