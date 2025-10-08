South Bend officer fired after pleading guilty to domestic battery, resisting law enforcement

A South Bend police officer who recently pleaded guilty to domestic battery in the presence of a child and resisting law enforcement has officially been fired. Emanuel Garcia was accused of assaulting his girlfriend in front of her children at his home, back in February.

On Tuesday, the South Bend Police Merit Board voted to terminate Garcia’s employment. In a letter to board members, Chief Scott Ruszkowski said Garcia’s conviction on those specific counts means he’s no longer eligible to serve as a police officer in Indiana.

Garcia had been relieved of his police duties without pay since March.