Riley High School

All South Bend Community School Corporation high schools will be hosting free COVID-19 vaccine clinics in October.In a news release, the district said it…
A South Bend Schools employee has been charged with two felony counts of child seduction. Denise Freitag, a 55-year-old special education tutor at Riley…
Twenty-six soon-to-be graduates of South Bend schools ceremonially signed their intent to join the military this morning at a joint ceremony attended by…
Local high school students were at the mall today, but they weren’t skipping class, they were working on a project called canstruction. At 8:30 on a…