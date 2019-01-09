Federal workers in Wayne County to get help with delinquent taxes

Federal workers who live in Wayne County can get help with their delinquent property taxes.

The Wayne County Treasurer's office is offering extensions to residents affected by the partial government shutdown.

Wayne County Treasurer Eric Sabree said the extension is normally for low-income residents, but his office realizes many people could be missing paychecks if the shutdown continues.

“There are a number of things they have to worry about; groceries, utility bills. And we just don't want them to have to worry about losing their property because of this,” he said.

Sabree said the extension gives residents until December to pay their delinquent property taxes from 2016 or earlier.

“We don't know how long it's going to last. And even if they go back to work tomorrow, it's going to take time for people to catch up,” he said.

Sabree said extensions will also be offered to anyone waiting on federal money, such as income tax returns, if the shutdown continues.

