Trial of accused gunman in 2016 Kalamazoo shooting begins this week

Jury selection is expected to wrap up Monday in the trial of Jason Dalton.

Dalton is accused of shooting eight people, six of them fatally, as he drove around Kalamazoo one evening in February 2016.

He allegedly picked up fares for Uber in between the killings, and after his arrest, he told police that the ride-hailing app had taken over his mind.



The Michigan Court of Appeals later ruled that those statements could not be used at trial.

Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeff Getting says survivors and witnesses of the shootings have been patient with the delays.

“Now that it’s here of course, you know all those emotions are being brought back to the surface now and it’s difficult,” he says.

The Kalamazoo Gazette reports that Dalton’s lawyer has dropped plans for an insanity defense.

Opening arguments are set to begin on Tuesday.

