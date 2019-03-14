Women Making History: Debie Coble

Debie Coble, President and CEO of Goodwill Industries of Michiana, talks with Dr. Barbara Williams about the Excel Center, which helps adults earn a high school diploma.

For Women’s History Month, 88.1 WVPE and Indiana University South Bend’s Women and Gender Studies program recognizes Michiana Women Making History.

Dr. Barbara Williams, a South Bend physician and sociologist, conducted several interviews with notable women in the community and we’re bringing you samplings of those conversations on Thursdays throughout March at 8:45 AM and 5:45 PM.

This week, we hear from Debie Coble, Executive Director of Goodwill of Michiana. Her association with Goodwill started in 1990, when she was hired as a store manager. After she became executive director in 2013, Debie Coble helped launch the Excel Center at Goodwill of Michiana to help adults earn a high school diploma. She talks about that work and has some advice for those seeking to work in the non-profit sector.

Coble received the 2018 Non-Profit Influential Woman Award from the Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association.