School Accused Of Driving Up Art Work Auction Price

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And today's last word in business is finger painting.

A wealthy New York couple is suing their son's kindergarten, claiming they were tricked into paying $50,000 for a finger painting done by a group of five-year-olds - including their son.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

The couple was out of town during the school's benefit auction, so they instructed a proxy to make sure they made the highest bid. They claimed that the school rigged the auction by having a first-grade teacher drive up the price.

GREENE: I mean I think you could argue that the painting was a steal. I mean most parents consider their children's artwork to be priceless. Don't they?

MONTAGNE: I think so. Yes.

GREENE: That's the business news from NPR News on MORNING EDITION. I'm David Greene.

MONTAGNE: And I'm Renee Montagne. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.