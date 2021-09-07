Domino's Pizza Blob Takes On A Life Of Its Own

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A Domino's employee in Covington, La., threw pizza dough away before closing for Hurricane Ida. More than a week later, the blob has risen way beyond the dumpster and cooked into the parking lot. If you want to see it for yourself, nola.com has you covered. It is a sight to behold. And unless you live in Covington, you can't help clean it up. So all we can do is sing.

(Singing) When the sun cooks the dough that the restaurant disposed, that's disgusting.

