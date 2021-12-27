Mass. towns build first cloud-based microgrids to protect energy future

Scientists warn as the climate changes, we can expect more frequent and powerful storms to disrupt the electric grid.

But two environmental justice communities in Massachusetts are preparing for the worst and planning for a more resilient energy future.

As WBUR’s Bruce Gellerman reports they’re building the nation’s first cloud-based microgrids.

