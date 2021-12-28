Housing economist forecasts 2022 real estate market

This year’s real estate market was a wild ride marked by low inventory, bidding wars and prices surging to historic highs. Many would-be homebuyers are locked out of the market — and it has many economists wondering if the market could crash.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors.

