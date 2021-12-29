2021 in cybersecurity: Big year for hackers, but the good guys scored some wins

2021 was a crucial year for hackers attacking companies and demanding ransoms in the U.S., most notably the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline for several days. Anti-hacking forces, however, have managed to hit back.

Host Scott Tong speaks with Nicole Perlroth, former cybersecurity reporter for The New York Times and current advisor to Homeland Security, about the year in hacking.

