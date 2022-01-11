A badger gets credit for finding Roman coins in a cave in northern Spain

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning, I'm A Martinez. Hunger can lead you to some really interesting places. That's especially true for one badger in northern Spain who, last winter, instead of finding bugs and berries to eat, uncovered more than 200 Roman coins that could date back as far as the 3rd century. Researchers say the discovery is the largest ever in a cave in northern Spain, showing that you don't need to be an expert or even human to uncover ancient history - just really, really hungry.