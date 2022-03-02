Pfizer's COVID vaccine is not as protective against omicron for 5 to 11-year-olds, data suggests

As if parents of young kids didn’t have enough to worry about during the pandemic, now comes news that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine isn’t that effective at preventing infection from the omicron variant among 5 to 11-year-olds.

The vaccines still help young kids avoid serious sickness. But the news is prompting many to ask: Should I still vaccinate my kids? Are my vaccinated kids safe from COVID-19? Will this further delay a vaccine for pre-schoolers?

Dr. Peter Hotez, a pediatrician and co-director of the center for vaccine development at Texas Children’s Hospital, joins host Anthony Brooks with the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.