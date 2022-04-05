U.S. ambassador to Poland on war crimes claims in Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the United Nations Tuesday as more evidence emerges of mass civilian casualties.
President Biden is one of a growing list of world leaders calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin to be tried for war crimes.
Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Mark Brzezinski, U.S. ambassador to Poland.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.