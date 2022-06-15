WVPE is a media sponsor for Saint Mary's College presenting Embody theology camp
WVPE is a media sponsor for Saint Mary's College, presenting Embody…a one-week theology camp on the Saint Mary's College campus. It’s an interactive experience designed for high school girls who will participate in community service projects. They’ll also be mentored by St. Mary’s students and they’ll meet people from a variety of faith backgrounds. Full scholarships are still available. More online at SaintMarys.edu/embody