Justice for Shireen Abu Akleh still to be found, a month after journalist's death in Israel

Multiple news organizations and the United Nations Human Rights Office say Israeli forces shot and killed Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. Israel says it’s still investigating.

But accountability for the death of the Palestinian American correspondent has stalled, more than a month after her death. Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins talks with NPR correspondent Daniel Estrin.

