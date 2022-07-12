© 2022 WVPE
More Indiana abortion restrictions likely to be reinstated

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published July 12, 2022 at 2:16 PM EDT
The southern exterior of the Birch Bayh Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in downtown Indianapolis. The building is long, with columns flanking its primary entrance.
Lauren Chapman
/
IPB News
The U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision overturning abortion rights is prompting many Indiana abortion cases to be reconsidered.

More Indiana abortion restrictions are likely to be reinstated soon after an appeals court sent a major lawsuit back to a federal judge to be re-examined.

The U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision overturning abortion rights is prompting many cases to be reconsidered.

Whole Woman’s Health Alliance filed a lawsuit in 2018 that challenged almost all of Indiana’s abortion restrictions. Many of those restrictions were upheld. But last year, a federal judge struck down several Indiana laws. That includes a provision that says only doctors can provide medication abortions, one that limits second trimester abortions to hospitals or advanced surgical centers, and a ban on telemedicine for abortion.

That ruling got appealed to the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals. And in the wake of the Supreme Court’s recent abortion decision, the Seventh Circuit is sending the Indiana case back to the district court to be reconsidered.

The original judge’s ruling relied heavily on Supreme Court precedents that have now been overturned, meaning those Indiana laws are likely to be reinstated.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

IPB
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith is excited to be working for public radio in Indiana. He has previously worked in public radio as a reporter and anchor in mid-Missouri for KBIA Radio out of Columbia. Prior to that, he worked for WSPY Radio in Plano, Illinois as a show host, reporter, producer and anchor. His first job in radio was in another state capitol, in Jefferson City, Missouri, as a reporter for three radio stations around Missouri.
