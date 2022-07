“Grumpy Screech” is the name of our WVPE photo of the week. It was sent in by Steve and Teena Snyder of Argos. Steve built a house for an Eastern Screech Owl who’s a little cranky after being awakened. If you would like to submit a picture, email it to photo@wvpe.com. Your submission could be the next WVPE Photo of the Week with support from First State Bank.