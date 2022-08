WVPE is a media sponsor for “Satisfaction//The International Rolling Stones Show" at the Goshen Theater on Friday, August 19th at 7:30 PM. Satisfaction is the touring tribute show to the World's Greatest Rock & Roll Band. The likes of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and cast bring a colorful performance to over 50 years of classic hits. Find out more at GoshenTheater.com.