One year after the U.S. withdrew from Afghanistan, refugees face challenges and new realities

The United States took in 76,000 Afghan refugees last year, and many face multiple challenges. The International Rescue Committee is one of the resettlement agencies helping those refugees find housing and work.

Many Afghan refugees in the U.S. got here because they helped coalition forces in Afghanistan. Zamzama Safi is one of them. She was a translator for the U.S. military in Kabul and was evacuated last year.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks to JC Hendrickson of the IRC about the path ahead for Afghan refugees in the U.S and Safi about her new life in America, a year on.

Zamzama Safi. (Courtesy)

