Debate intensifies around returning looted artifacts from UK museums

More and more British museums are considering returning artifacts taken during the colonial era. However, others are still reluctant to relinquish their collections and questions remain over how to return artifacts.

Neil Curtis is head of Special Collections and Museums at the University of Aberdeen — which repatriated an artifact to Nigeria last year. He joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to discuss the debate happening in the museum community.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.