The new WVPE photo of the week is named “Hatchling.” John Frambach (Frahm-bock) captured a shot of a baby snapping turtle. It was one of 11 that hatched at the Warren Dunes State Park Campground. If you would like to submit a picture, email it to us at photo@wvpe.com. Your entry could be the next WVPE Photo of the Week with support from First State Bank.