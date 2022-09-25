WVPE is a media sponsor for the IUSB College of Liberal Arts and Sciences presenting The Bender Scholar-In-Residence Lecture on Thursday, October 6 at 6pm. James Hansen, Director of the Climate Science, Awareness and Solutions Program Earth Institute at Columbia University presents: Shape Your Future and the Planet's...It's Possible, a Lot of Work, and an Opportunity. It will be held at the Addicott/ Joshi Performance Hall. Find out more at IUSB.edu

