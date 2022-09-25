© 2022 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

WVPE is a media sponsor for the IUSB College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published September 25, 2022 at 10:22 PM EDT
iusb bender 2022 hansen.png

WVPE is a media sponsor for the IUSB College of Liberal Arts and Sciences presenting The Bender Scholar-In-Residence Lecture on Thursday, October 6 at 6pm. James Hansen, Director of the Climate Science, Awareness and Solutions Program Earth Institute at Columbia University presents: Shape Your Future and the Planet's...It's Possible, a Lot of Work, and an Opportunity. It will be held at the Addicott/ Joshi Performance Hall. Find out more at IUSB.edu