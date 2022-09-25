WVPE is a media sponsor for The University of Notre Dame presenting Macbeth on Oct 5th at Washington Hall. The five actor touring group, Actors From The London Stage, returns with a new staging of Shakespeare's classic tale of ambition, revenge, and murder. Prophesied to become a great king, the Scottish warrior, Macbeth, undertakes a brutal path to power. But his ascension comes at a steep price. Find out more about Macbeth at shakespeare.nd.edu