Ukraine, Belarus and Russia human rights advocates awarded Nobel Peace Prizes

Published October 7, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT
Managers of the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties react to being awarded a Nobel Peace Prize. (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)
This year’s Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to three human rights advocates and organizations in Ukraine, Belarus, and Russia. The recipients — Ales Bialiatsky, Russia’s Memorial and the Ukrainian Centre for Civil Liberties — opposes Russian and Belarusian state rule and Russia’s ongoing war with Ukraine.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with NPR’s Rob Schmitz.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.