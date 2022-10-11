WVPE is a media sponsor for Church Community Services Monster Non-Event

© 2022 WVPE
Published October 11, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT
WVPE is a media sponsor for Church Community Services announcing their monster non-event. Have a Spooktacular good time, through October, NOT attending yet another fundraiser. Just stay home, be comfortable and go online to contribute. Church Community Services is the largest food pantry in Elkhart and they are serving even more families this year. Get information about Church Community Services monster non-event at CommunityChurchServices.org.