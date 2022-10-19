The Middle with Jeremy Hobson: Wednesdays at 9 PM

Public radio veteran and former Here and Now host Jeremy Hobson returns to airwaves with a new live call-in show called The Middle. The show focuses on listeners, voters and the marginalized in the ‘middle’ of the country. Hobson will host four live special broadcasts on three Wednesday evenings before election day, November 8th. Plus, join us for a special on November 9th when we will assess how the election results color our collective future. Each show will run one hour with open calls. The Middle will feature one or two key guests to help Jeremy drive the conversation.