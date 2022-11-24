Report: Preterm births increased in the U.S.

March of Dimes has given the U.S. a D+ in a report card on preterm births. The report found that 10.5% of live births in the U.S. are preterm. Babies born before 37 weeks are considered preterm, which is a leading cause of death among infants. For children that survive, it can impact health and development in the long term.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Jose Cordero, a pediatrician and professor of public health at the University of Georgia’s College of Public Health. He works with March of Dimes.

