Rokita files complaint with medical licensing board against abortion care provider

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published November 30, 2022 at 3:04 PM EST
A still image from a video interview with Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita. Rokita is a White man with dark hair, wearing a suit and tie. He is seated, shown from the middle of the chest up, against a black background.
Alan Mbathi
/
IPB News
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is engaged in a legal battle on multiple fronts against Dr. Caitlin Bernard.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita officially filed a complaint against Dr. Caitlin Bernard Wednesday with the Indiana Medical Licensing Board.

The complaint stems from Bernard providing abortion care to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio.

Records show that Bernard filed the proper paperwork with the state after providing an abortion to a 10-year-old girl. And evidence in court revealed that Bernard alerted law enforcement in Ohio about the situation even before she first saw the patient and that she contacted the Indiana Department of Child Services after the abortion.

But the complaint sent to the medical licensing board by Rokita said Bernard violated the patient’s privacy rights. And it claimed she failed to “immediately” report to DCS or local law enforcement in Indianapolis.

State law doesn’t define “immediate” when it comes to reporting child abuse.

READ MORE: IU Health: Dr. Bernard complied with patient privacy laws regarding 10-year-old’s abortion

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

In a statement, Bernard’s attorney said Rokita is ignoring evidence and “doubling down” on frivolous complaints because he disagrees with Bernard about abortion rights.

Bernard and fellow physician Dr. Amy Caldwell previously sued Rokita, seeking to halt his investigation, alleging harassment.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
