Rokita files complaint with medical licensing board against abortion care provider

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita officially filed a complaint against Dr. Caitlin Bernard Wednesday with the Indiana Medical Licensing Board.

The complaint stems from Bernard providing abortion care to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio.

Records show that Bernard filed the proper paperwork with the state after providing an abortion to a 10-year-old girl. And evidence in court revealed that Bernard alerted law enforcement in Ohio about the situation even before she first saw the patient and that she contacted the Indiana Department of Child Services after the abortion.

But the complaint sent to the medical licensing board by Rokita said Bernard violated the patient’s privacy rights. And it claimed she failed to “immediately” report to DCS or local law enforcement in Indianapolis.

State law doesn’t define “immediate” when it comes to reporting child abuse.

In a statement, Bernard’s attorney said Rokita is ignoring evidence and “doubling down” on frivolous complaints because he disagrees with Bernard about abortion rights.

Bernard and fellow physician Dr. Amy Caldwell previously sued Rokita, seeking to halt his investigation, alleging harassment.

