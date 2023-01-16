High School hockey team injured in Warsaw school bus crash back on the ice

The Chicago JV hockey team that was injured two months ago in a school bus crash in Warsaw was back on the ice last night. It was the first game for the Saint Ignatius team since the November 12 accident that left 16 students on the bus injured- three of them critically. The players had special guests at the game-the first responders from Warsaw who saved their lives. Over 20 first responders, doctors and nurses made the trip from Warsaw to be recognized at the Fifth Third Arena in Chicago where the Blackhawks practice. The team is still missing the three players who were most critically injured in November. The three most seriously injured players are out for the rest of this season. The driver of the semi has been charged with 26 counts each of criminal recklessness and causing serious bodily injury while operating a vehicle – both felonies. The driver, Victor Santos of New York, had a blood-alcohol level nearly twice the legal limit.