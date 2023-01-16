© 2023 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Indiana Supreme Court set to hear arguments in lawsuit challenging near-total abortion ban

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Brandon Smith
Published January 16, 2023 at 11:01 AM EST
The Indiana Supreme Court chamber in the Indiana Statehouse.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
The Indiana Supreme Court will hear arguments in a lawsuit challenging the state's near-total abortion ban.

Attorneys for abortion care providers and the state will argue the constitutionality of Indiana’s near-total abortion ban before the state’s highest court this week.

Indiana’s abortion ban, SEA1 (ss), only allows the procedure if a pregnant person’s life or serious health is at risk, in some cases of lethal fetal anomalies, and in some cases of rape or incest.

Indiana’s primary providers of abortion care, including Planned Parenthood and Whole Woman’s Health, sued the state shortly before the ban was set to take effect. They argue that the right for people to make decisions about their bodies – including abortions – is guaranteed by the Indiana Constitution, specifically its right to liberty.

READ MORE: Judge blocks Indiana abortion ban week after it took effect

A county judge agreed, halting the law in September. It’s remained blocked since, during the appeals process. The Indiana Supreme Court is now set to determine the issue, hearing arguments in the case Thursday.

There’s no indication yet how long the justices might take to make a ruling.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Tags
IPB
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
See stories by Brandon Smith