Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with these Lunar New Year delicacies

This weekend is the start of the Lunar New Year, and 2023 will be the Year of the Rabbit. It is an event observed by billions of people across the globe, including many Americans too. A key part of the festivities is the food, and many have special symbolic meanings or are special dishes reserved for special occasions.

Megan Zhang, senior food culture editor for Saveur Magazine, joins Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson to taste some of the food and explain the story of each treat.

Lunar New Year food to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit. (Robin Lubbock/Here & Now)

