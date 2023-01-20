Weekly Statehouse update: Expanding voucher program, constitutional amendment to bail eligibility

Republicans push a constitutional amendment to keep more people in jail without bail. Lawmakers debate a step towards a universal school voucher program. And the state Supreme Court weighs the future of abortion rights.

Here’s what you might have missed this week at the Statehouse.

SJR 1: Constitutional amendment to bail eligibility

Indiana’s constitution only allows judges to deny bail for people charged with murder or treason. A proposed constitutional amendment – SJR 1 – cleared a Senate committee this week would allow judges to deny bail for any crime – if the person is a “substantial risk to the public.” Proponents say it’s about public safety. Opponents worry it will worsen existing racial disparities in the justice system.

SB 305: Indiana education scholarship account program

A Senate panel discussed legislation to expand a voucher program to cover any private school student in the state. The education savings account program was created last year for students with disabilities. This year’s proposed bill – SB 305 – would cap the program at $10 million but remove any eligibility guidelines.

Indiana’s near-total abortion ban

And a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of Indiana’s near-total abortion ban got a hearing before the state Supreme Court. The justices pushed back against arguments from both abortion care providers and the state. There’s no timetable for a ruling.

