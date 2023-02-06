House OKs bill to allow speed cameras in a few highway work zones

A bill allowing a few highway work zone speed cameras in Indiana cleared a key legislative hurdle Monday.

Versions of the legislation have failed in the General Assembly for years. But for the first time, the full House voted to approve the measure.

Rep. Jim Pressel’s (R-Rolling Prairie) bill, HB1015, would allow speed cameras in four work zones statewide. When workers are present, police could issue speeding tickets to those captured on camera going at least 11 miles per hour over the limit.

The first offense would be a warning; the second would be $75. Each ticket after that would be $150.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues throughout the legislative session. And follow along with our bill tracker.

Pressel noted that 10 other states already have programs like this.

“After the first year of implementation, Pennsylvania’s seen a 25 percent reduction in fatalities,” Pressel said.

The measure drew bipartisan support and opposition. Rep. Matt Pierce (D-Bloomington) has long opposed highway speed cameras – even in a limited pilot program.

“If everybody thinks it’s gone great, they’re going to be back to expand it," Pierce said. "And the next thing you know, we’ll be doing red light cameras and all the other stuff that other states are moving away.”

The bill now heads to the Senate, which passed a similar version last year.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.