Monday Night Special: The Lost Cause — the Civil War, then and now

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published February 17, 2023 at 5:57 PM EST
Monday, Feb. 17 at 7pm
Are we still living with the racial divide left over from the Civil War? This provocative audio documentary explores the history of a conflict that nearly tore America apart. Has it resurfaced today in the rise of white supremacism, election denialism, the attack on Critical Race Theory and the Confederate flags brought into the Capitol during the insurrection on January 6, 2021? Produced in association with WGBH/Boston.