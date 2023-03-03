Springs are warmer in Indiana than they were 50 years ago

It’s not officially spring yet and already we’ve had days with high temperatures in the 60s and 70s in some parts of the state.

Springs in Indiana have warmed between 2 to 3 degrees on average since 1970. That’s according to the independent research and reporting collaboration Climate Central.

Indiana cities in the study had about an average of 7 more spring days last year where the weather was above normal. Indianapolis had the most with 10 days.

Warmer springs can make the growing season last longer. But they can also mean more weeds, seasonal allergies, and mosquitos.

Rebecca is our energy and environment reporter. Contact her at rthiele@iu.edu or follow her on Twitter at @beckythiele.