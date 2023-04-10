Teamsters end strike at Sysco in Indianapolis, declare "victory" with new contract

Union workers ended their two-week strike at Sysco's Indianapolis distribution hub on Monday. Local 135 said in a Facebook post over 90 percent of the workers voted to ratify a new contract with the company.

According to the Teamsters International Union, the new contract includes an average wage increase of more than 20 percent over the course of the agreement, limits on weekly working hours and six weeks of paid time off. The Teamster workers voted to strike over allegations that the company refused to fairly negotiate workers' contracts.

“This triumph belongs to every single one of us who stood together to win respect. Sysco Teamsters have shown that when workers stand up and fight, we can achieve anything,” Marcus Irvin, a Sysco Indianapolis warehouse worker and chief steward for Local 135, said in the international union's statement.

READ MORE: Union Sysco workers remain on strike as rippling financial impacts are felt beyond Indianapolis

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

In statements, the company turned that allegation back around, accusing union leaders of holding up contract talks with “unreasonable demands.” Both sides filed unfair labor practice charges with the National Labor Relations Board. It's unclear what will happen with those now.

Neither the union nor Sysco could be immediately reached for comment.

Teamsters in Louisville, Kentucky declared a strike for their own, similar reasons shortly after the Indianapolis strike began. The local there ended the strike with a new contract a few days before Local 135. The picket line was also honored by several locals in California and Seattle, Washington. In total about 1,000 Teamsters joined the strikes, according to the Teamsters International Union.

On Facebook, Local 135 called the contract a "victory," saying employers should be “on notice, workers are fighting back and we’re kicking ass and taking names."

This is the local union’s second strike in five months under the leadership of recently-elected president Dustin Roach.

Adam is our labor and employment reporter. Contact him at arayes@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @arayesIPB.